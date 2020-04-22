Dear Dr Heather Morrison, Chief Health Officer for PEI:
I can only imagine the number of calls and emails you have received these past several days. I also understand the great responsibility of your position.
With that said, I am confused about the delay in the fishing season. Ninety-five per cent of us fishermen and fisherwomen shore fish on a river, stream, creek, or pond. We are never within six feet of each other, to begin with. Fifteen feet would be considered fishing too close to someone. Why? Because we don’t want to get caught up in someone else’s line.
For many of us, this is an important food source each season. I eat everything I catch. And when you think about it, it is a much higher risk for me to go into a grocery store or any public building than to social distance myself along the side of a riverbank. I can understand your concern about the boaters who fish and maybe that is where your attention should be. They can fish by themselves or fish with someone that lives in the same household, but outside of that, it’s a NO. Or just don’t allow boat fishing until a later date, problem solved.
Lobster fishermen should be wearing masks. I believe most of them already wear rubber gloves. There is one other thing you may not have considered, our mental health. Staying inside and walking around the yard is driving many of us crazy.
Trout season is going to be over, come June 1st. We are responsible adults. We don’t want to infect ourselves or our family members. Please consider opening up the season May 1st.
Thank you,
Richard Hameline,
Cherry Hill
