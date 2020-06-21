Father’s Day will hold something extra special this year for Chester Llewellyn who has been playing the role of mentor to his 10-year-old grandson Gabe who, due to COVID-19 restrictions, hasn’t been able to return to his home in Dartmouth since March Break.
Chester and his wife Ginger picked Gabe up at his home on the mainland expecting he would visit with them at their Martinvale home for the duration of the break from school.
However, provincial borders closed and much to Gabe’s delight he is still on PEI, in fact just a handful of kilometres from his former home in Montague. He and his mom and dad, Melinda and Mike, and his sister Sophia moved to Nova Scotia about five years ago.
Gabe has visited his grandparents many times in the past and settles into the country routine easily.
And why wouldn’t he? Chester is the outgoing, sociable sort with a large measure of understanding and willingness to share his many skills and interests with the younger generation.
“I still feel like it’s only been a week,” Gabe said.
Video games are part of the youngster’s pastimes but the excitement at the Llewellyns becomes a whole new adventure in the outdoors.
So far Gabe has tried driving a ride-on mower, trout fishing, gained some skills in operating a drone and learned a lot about music from his multitalented grandfather.
Having their grandson around the house has been a refreshing reminder for Chester and Ginger of having family close by their home.
For Gabe, spending the past few months so close to nature has appealed to him.
“He’s scientifically inclined. He likes to see all the things (outside), the worms, the birds, trying to chase squirrels away,” Chester said.
Gabe talks with his parents each day by video calling them although he’s quick to point out that “I have a problem with the internet here.”
A patient man, Chester has followed a nurturing philosophy when it comes to raising kids. In fact his old-school method employs advice his own father gave to him many years ago.
“If you have given it your best and you fail, I really don’t care. If you didn’t give it your best and you fail it’s your problem,” Chester said.
“It helps them climb those mountains and get through the valleys.”
The 72-year-old is now at the point in his life where his children have children of their own. Even some of those children have started to bring in the next generation. The experience has been wonderful for Chester and Ginger.
“Time goes really fast now. Far different than 20 years ago,” Chester said.
Currently inter-provincial travel is still prohibited, keeping Gabe on PEI, although the premier has said this could change as early as next month.
Chester recalls years ago when his mother imparted a piece of advice to him about having kids and grandkids of his own.
“She said ‘you wait Chester until you have kids and grandkids. You’ll be glad to see them coming and you’ll be glad to see them leaving,’” Chester said.
Regardless Gabe will continue to enjoy the embrace of the relaxed, comfortable and secure ambience dispensed in volume in his home away from home.
The Llewellyns have 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
