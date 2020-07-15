Some eastern PEI business owners are more cognizant of the role of masks in their business as active COVID-19 cases on the island rises.
On Monday, Dr Heather Morrison, Chief Public Health Officer for PEI announced two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the weekend.
Following the announcement she fielded questions pertaining to the usage of masks, particularly if she would institute their usage indoors as necessary.
Dr Morrison didn’t say it would be mandatory but maintained she strongly recommends it where proper physical distancing cannot be observed.
For Kate Henriques, owner of Branches and Blooms in Souris and Country Garden Florist in Montague, the idea of making masks mandatory for customers is not something she is considering yet.
For the two floral shops, the amount of foot traffic coming through the front doors isn’t enough to warrant having to wear masks as staff and customers are still able to physically distance in the shops.
“It’s just people coming in here and there,” Ms Henriques said.
Ms Henriques and her staff all wear masks and have hand sanitizer stationed in the stores. Masks are also available if customers prefer to wear one but there is no pressure at the moment.
“Right now it seems to be business as usual,” she said.
Ms Henriques said she is playing it by year in regards to public health rules from the province.
For Caroline Farrell, owner of The Home Plate in Murray River, the use of masks isn’t something she plans to do.
“We don’t like wearing them and the customers don’t like wearing them,” Ms Farrell said.
If the province institutes mandatory use of masks indoors, Ms Farrell said she would do take-out only.
She sees the masks as uncomfortable and a hindrance as patrons enjoy their meals.
Ms Farrell is mindful of the virus and stresses that her and her staff are always cautious in the workplace.
The Home Plate can seat up to three tables of six people each, although Ms Farrell doesn’t usually see the restaurant fill up to that capacity.
At MacPhee’s Market in Souris, store Manager Aden O’Regan said because the Chief Public Health Office hasn’t made masks indoors mandatory the market will not either.
In the interest of customer’s peace of mind, staff at MacPhee’s began offering masks to customers at the main entrance if they choose to wear one. A security guard screens customers coming in and there a mandatory sanitizing station is available.
Since the pandemic began and strict public health measures were put in to place, Mr O’Regan estimates 60 per cent of the customers at MacPhee’s have been wearing masks of their own volition.
With current restrictions in place MacPhee’s can have up to 20 customers in the market at any one time.
As of Tuesday morning all staff at MacPhee’s started wearing masks.
