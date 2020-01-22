During the World Junior Hockey opener, between Russia and Canada, our captain did not remove his helmet. Some Canadians stated he should have been sent home.
Sportnet (Hockey Night in Canada) fired Don Cherry, who always acknowledged our fireman, police and veterans. Since his dismissal, according to research, there have been major repercussions as the public tuned out Coaches Corner, which certainly affect the sponsors’ fees for their advertising.
I am disgusted by the actions of many of the NHL teams, their owners and the press who never mention the disrespect shown by many of the players.
The camera shows players on the bench and ice with their chins resting on their chests, some looking at the roof, maybe for a UFO, or doing a dance on their skates, as they should have used the washroom prior to going on the ice. These players exhibit total disrespect for their country, veterans, police, fireman, their families and themselves.
No one has addressed this issue in the press, radio or TV that I am aware.
I thank you for the opportunity to voice my concerns.
Eustace R Reeves,
Freetown
