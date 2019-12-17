Derek Mellish of Montague was the winner of $23,720.63 in a recent Rotary Club of Montague Gold Mine two-week rollover draw. Mr Mellish said his sister always plays his toonie for him so she is looking for a cut. He has no immediate plans for his share of the prize.
Heather Moore photo
