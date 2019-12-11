Eastern PEI residents impacted by a mental health crisis are expressing concern after learning the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will soon be without an in-house psychiatrist at the Charlottetown hospital’s Unit 9 psychiatric department.
A Health PEI spokesperson has confirmed the psychiatrist covering the unit left the position on December 9. A locum is scheduled to work in their place until January 16, 2020, but no permanent replacement has been hired yet.
“In the meantime, we have been working diligently to secure longer term psychiatry contracts for Unit 9 coverage,” the spokesperson said. “In the past three weeks we have interviewed four psychiatrists and two are in the process of reference review and license application.”
The spokesperson said Health PEI plans to expand tele-psychiatry to adult inpatients, similar to what Unit 9 has done for adolescent inpatients for the past two years, but acknowledges this isn’t a replacement for the need of an individual on the floor.
The current situation doesn’t sit well with Souris resident Donnie Aitken. He and his wife Jacqueline lost their daughter Allea to suicide in 2017, after struggling with mental health issues.
Mr Aitken said having access to mental health services is important especially this time of year, as the weeks leading up to the holiday season are hard on many people, and even more so for those dealing with a mental health crisis, he said.
“With the stress of Christmas, and days with less sunlight, some have a challenge just to get out of bed in the morning,” Mr Aitken said. “To find out there is no help for them if needed could be the final straw. The help has to be there 24/7, 365 days. Mental health doesn’t run on a schedule, it can happen anytime.”
Mr Aitken says the province needs to put more resources into emergency departments as well as supports for patients after they’re released from hospital.
“When there is no aftercare, (many can) relapse because they feel there is nowhere to go and no help for them,” Mr Aitken said.
Mr Aitken would also like to see more front-line staff including nurses and counsellors with training in mental health. He said many of the roadblocks could be eliminated if the province asked for input from front line workers about what could be done, so people in the system wouldn’t be going around in circles.
Theresa Kenny of St Teresa, another mental health advocate, lost her son Kyle three years ago. The young man struggled with mental health and addictions.
Ms Kenny said she’s grateful for the help her son did receive, but she’d like to see more collaboration between Health PEI and physicians when it comes to recruitment.
“I know many are out there struggling with the same issues and they need help at the crisis period,” she said.
A Department of Finance spokesperson pointed out that the 2020-2021 capital budget includes $147.8 million for the replacement of Hillsborough Hospital, as well as $4 million in what a department fact sheet states are digital health solutions for various services including Mental Health and Addictions.
An eastern PEI physician, who wished to remain anonymous, also expressed concerns about the loss of Unit 9’s psychiatrist. The physician struggles with what to do with mental health patients in crisis because of hospital support they describe as “not at all” adequate.
“It’s a huge source of burnout for me,” the physician said. “It’s a terrifying spot to be in, honestly. If I have someone with a medical health crisis like a heart attack, I know I can get them where they need to be - not so for mental health.”
