Chantel Moore was 26-years-old when she died at the hands of police during a call that was supposed to be a wellness check.
This happened in Edmunston, New Brunswick, not so far from our own PEI shores.
It was a wellness check and someone died. That is not okay.
We frequently hear reports of police responding to situations which end up being a file categorized under the Mental Health Act.
Naturally police respond to calls where there is a perceived danger.
Just a few short weeks ago we watched a situation play out right in our midst where the danger factor was very real.
Kings District RCMP in Souris engaged in a standoff with a person who it was believed at the time had a gun and had barricaded themselves inside a house.
Police did not go into the situation with guns blazing. They waited the person out and the situation ended peacefully.
So why on earth, in the case of Ms Moore, a young indigenous woman, would a police interaction on a wellness check end with shots fired?
Perhaps police shouldn’t be in the business of wellness checks. Perhaps that should be the job of the mobile health crisis team.
This begs the question: how is that service rolled out in our neighbouring province?
A more pertinent question is when is PEI going to start the Mobile Mental Health Crisis Unit.
Back in 2018 the province signed a deal with the federal government for $20 million for health funding. At the time $650,000 was set aside to create the unit. It was to be up and running in the 2019/2020 fiscal year.
Where is it?
Charlotte MacAulay
