The pandemic brought with it some improvements to mental health coverage in PEI, but it is no time to sit back and think things are all roses and sunshine.
There are still hurdles to jump.
It was great news when a urgent mental health clinic was opened at Hillsborough Hospital and those facing a mental health crisis no longer
had to wait at QEH Emergency. But it isn’t good enough. That clinic is not open 24/7.It
needs to be. In the off hours people who end up at the QEH are receiving the same lack of dedicated psychiatric care they did pre-COVID.
Another stroke of luck was the permanent move of a psychiatrist to PEI.
Again we have the pandemic to thank. A locum who changed their plans to return to their home province of Quebec in the spring is now on staff here. Again wonderful news, but pre-pandemic, actually back in December 2019, two psychiatrists left.
Another positive is, according to the Department of Mental Health and Addictions, wait times for psychiatric services have been greatly reduced since March.This is due to the use of telehealth for many services.
Improvements are fantastic.
Perhaps once we can finally speak in post-pandemic terms improvements will continue.
