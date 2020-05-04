Being confined to your home no matter how comfortable you make it, can take a toll on mental health.
Increased anxiety can set in during times like this when COVID-19 prevents people from gathering together and interacting.
“A fear of the unknown is something I’ve been hearing. When are things going to open? What’s it going to be like when things open?” said Treena Smith, Executive Director of the PEI Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.
With the onset of a massive quarantine Ms Smith has noticed a trend that gives life to old traditions.
“I’m hearing people taking up things they’ve never tried before like knitting, painting or crocheting. To learn a new skill might be something people are finding themselves doing more and more,” she said.
“It is a good opportunity to learn those new skills that reminds me of my grandparents’ era.”
Aside from learning new skills, Ms Smith said a mental health to-do list is a good tool to keep on top of daily. Lists can have anything from taking a few minutes to take some deep breaths to calling family members when we might normally text message them.
“People seem to be reaching out to their support networks in different ways,” she added.
Ms Smith said she’s heard of more people making phone calls to people in their personal network they might have sent a text message to under normal circumstances.
She notes as we have much better access to 1-800 numbers for mental health outreach it allows people to connect with others even more easily in times of mental duress.
“Sometimes we can lessen our own anxiety by helping somebody else,” she said, adding that making phone calls to senior family members or even neighbours can be particularly helpful to combat loneliness they may be experiencing.
These aren’t the only tools to keep a healthy mental state. Exercise or even just getting fresh air can be beneficial when people are typically in their homes day in and day out.
Our brains can release endorphins after exercising which Ms Smith says are “very good for mental health.”
“It’s going back to controlling the things we can control.”
Typically taking 20 to 30 minutes each day to get some fresh air, stretch or doing yoga helps us keep people on the up-and-up.
With no determined date when Islanders will be able to roam freely along the island’s red shores but keeping up with friends and family, keeping the mind and body busy can help people pull through to sunnier and more social days.
“It’s the sense of community that will get us through this,” Ms Smith said.
The Canadian Mental Health Association’s Mental Health week starts on May 4th. Related resources are already in the process of being posted on the association’s website pei.cmha.ca
The association will have an information hub on the website where folks can find information on housing, mental health and employment to name a few things. There will also be training and education such as mental health first aid and CMHA’s ASIST program (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training).
