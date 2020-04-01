The heroic actions of essential service workers such as doctors, nurses and paramedics, on a regular day, may seem obvious.
Since COVID-19 has sent most nonessential workers in PEI running to solitude or isolation, it suddenly seems clear that along with health professionals, many other workers are essential too.
This story, on Butler’s Clover Farm and Liquor Agency in Murray Harbour, is the first in a series about people who provide day-to-day services to help everyone through this pandemic.
“It’s stressful,” says Linda Butler, who runs the store with her husband, Otis Butler.
“Everybody’s pretty anxious, which makes us tired after working all day,” she adds.
“It’s a little more of a guessing game,” Otis says.
The Butlers have been dealing with unanticipated shifts in supply and demand.
While supplies in their store such as pasta, rice and flour have been high in demand, Otis says sales of other items like quick-grab foods and TV dinners have slowed to a crawl.
“Getting trucks in and getting product is an issue,” says Linda, which makes it more difficult to meet changing demands.
Least expected to Otis was a sudden upswing in paint sales.
“I’d say we’ve sold about three times as much paint as usual,” says Otis, who expects people have a bit more spare time to spend freshening up their homes.
He notes sales of other items in the hardware department have decreased and he expects people are putting some of their bigger projects on hold.
“People are a little more cautious right now, holding onto their purses a little tighter. I can’t blame them,” Otis says.
Staff scheduling has been more of a juggling act than usual.
The Butlers employ three full-time staff and up to five part-time staff.
“Appointments have changed for people” Otis says, “and someone has to be home with the children.”
The Butlers have temporarily adjusted their open hours to staff scheduling and to shifts in customer traffic.
The store, nestled for decades on main street, serves local residents and folks from communities skirting the picturesque fishing village of about 300. Adjusted business hours are from 8 am to 6 pm Monday to Saturday, but that could change.
With the goal of keeping customers and staff safe from COVID-19, the staff at Butler’s has made a few changes in both the store and in their own habits.
“My hands are nearly worn out from washing,” says Otis, who notes staff have been washing and sanitizing their hands both when customers come in and again after they leave.
Signs are also posted inside the store and lines of tape on the floor direct traffic and encourage people to practice social distancing.
“We’re trying to make sure people aren’t in each other’s wheelhouse,” Otis says.
“You wonder, are you doing enough to keep everything clean?” Linda says. “That’s probably the biggest issue.”
Linda has made it a priority to regularly wipe down surfaces such as door handles, the hand-held payment terminal and the ATM after every customer.
The table where a regular clientele traditionally gather for a cup of coffee and a bite to eat are, for the time being, put away for the sake of social distancing.
Baked goods and lunch items are popular items in Butler’s inventory but that too has seen changes.
“The menu has changed a bit since our clientele has shifted with the coffee corner being closed,” Linda says. “But we do still have the coffee on.”
Darren Dingwell, who bakes and cooks for the store, now works night shifts. Customers are welcome to purchase a coffee, sandwich or baked goods to-go.
To help the Butlers and staff out, Otis asks customers to follow the signs they’ve posted and please give the cashiers a little more space than usual.
“It’s stressful,” Linda says, “but we’ll get through it.”
