A female driver who was the lone occupant of a horse and buggy received minor injuries Tuesday morning when her vehicle went off the road into the ditch on Route 4 in Brudenell near the intersection of MacDonald Road.
Shortly after 8 am the horse, which was uninjured in the incident, somehow got spooked and the driver temporarily lost control, said Sergeant Chris Gunn of the Kings District RCMP.
The damaged buggy was towed from the scene.
