Can you imagine being ahead by four points in last end of a game and end up a tie? Well, that happened last week at the Montague Curling Club.
It was the story of Shane MacDonald, Natalie McCarthy, Wayne Jay and Connor McCarthy at Monday night’s Team Night. Shane went from being in control to a tie against Ryan Lowry, Travis Murphy, Linda Murphy and Dale Hume.
I’m thinking Scott Annear is watching the Brier too much as Tuesday night he was trying extremely hard shots. Scott and teammates Robyn MacDonald, Phil MacDonald and Marge Campbell kept a close game against Cameron Kemp, Sherren MacKinnon, Sid Watts and Susan Watts. In the eighth end Scott had an easy draw to tie. However, he opted for the run-back double to win. Just like Get Smart he missed it by that much!
Bev Harding, Tom O’Rourke and Bob Murphy had things well in hand at Wednesday night’s Toonie Night. Sterling Higginbotham Gordie (Chips) MacDonald and Brian Crane couldn’t do anything to slow Bev down. She was on fire. Just hope she didn’t melt the ice.
Friends neighbours and relatives obviously mean nothing to Phil MacDonald as he was hard on Mindy Johnston at Thursday night’s competitive league. Phil, Shane MacDonald, Ernie Mutch and Alan Munro were relentless against Mindy, Candice MacIntosh, Tammy MacDonald and Diane Nabuurs in hardly giving up a point to them.
