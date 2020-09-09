Robert Mitchell exited provincial politics in the same manner he practiced it - quietly, with little fanfare.The Charlottetown-Winsloe MLA used a simple two sentence tweet to announce his resignation after 13 years in the provincial legislature.
Twice Mitchell toyed with running for leadership of the Liberal Party. Prior to Wade MacLauchlan coming forward to replace Robert Ghiz, Mitchell had money, a team and unannounced caucus support. His aspirations evaporated as the party rallied around the coronation of the former UPEI president.
He briefly served as interim leader after the 2019 election, but stepped aside to leave the door open for a possible run at the permanent job. Now he is out of the legislature and the dominos his resignation may trigger are what political theatre is made of.
Sean Casey’s star has fallen among many local Liberals since the last federal election. A sizeable group want him replaced and many are prepared to campaign against the MP who has represented Charlottetown in the House of Commons since 2011. Casey has offered no hint if he intends to retire. That has not stopped Liberal chatter suggesting Mitchell could contest the party nomination if Casey seeks another mandate, which would be an unprecedented PEI in-family fight.
Mitchell’s resignation offered no suggestion of future political aspiration, federal or provincial. But he is known as a consummate party man, so it seems like wishful thinking that he would ignite a nomination brawl with Casey.
Provincially, Mitchell’s departure offers the King government a shot at reaching the magical 14 seats needed for a bare majority. Without any candidates nominated, the government must be considered the favourite in a by-election. Islanders, by historic levels, view favourably Tory navigation of the COVID crisis. Premier King, according to the latest regional poll, enjoys a large cushion as the most popular leader. The Greens have stumbled in opposition and the Liberals are without a leader.
It’s the perfect scenario for the Tories - as long as the reopening of schools proceeds smoothly.
If there is minimum distribution from COVID during the first month of classes, don’t be surprised if the premier pulls the trigger on a late October or early November by-election. The risk is this would coincide with the start of the traditional respiratory season. If COVID is to make a strong reappearance it’s most likely to happen then. Any outbreak during a by-election is unlikely to help the governing party.
When the deferred District 9 election was held one of the unsuccessful arguments against electing Tory Natalie Jamieson was it would put the largely untested King government just one seat away from a majority. The opposite may hold true whenever District 10 goes to the polls. Islanders are impressed with how the premier stepped up during COVID. He is perceived as offering a strong response focused on the impact on individuals, families and Island business. He met the challenge.
A Tory majority today is far less risky and in some ways would be a trial run for an election two years down the road. The Tories will argue a majority now offers needed stability as PEI faces an inevitable second wave and economic impact of COVID. The counter argument is minority government has worked for Prince Edward Island. Opposition parties were largely supportive during the height of the crisis, while still holding government to account, most notably its attempt to run future emergencies from the cabinet room rather than the legislature.
Robert Mitchell’s departure is a blow to the Liberals, who will be hard-pressed to hold the seat. In all likelihood there may be other departures before the next general election. Relevancy is the party’s primary challenge in the by-election.
One tweet. Two sentences. And PEI’s political speculation is suddenly running at full speed.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited.He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.