Every autumn, since 2013, the Southeast Environmental Association has conducted the Canadian Aquatic Biomonitoring Network (CABIN) protocol for determining the health of a stream.
This program is used to assess aquatic ecosystem conditions using tools necessary to conduct consistent, comparable, and scientifically credible biological assessments.
A major component to this protocol is the sampling of the macroinvertebrates, or bugs, in the stream. These insects are most abundant in the fall, making this the optimal time for sampling.
Unfortunately, SEA staff is not very abundant in the fall, but this has been the catalyst to the development of a wonderful partnership with the Environmental Applied Science Technology (EAST) program at the Holland College. CABIN fits perfectly into the EAST curriculum and offers the students a great hands-on learning opportunity in the field while providing SEA with the volunteers needed to complete the monitoring.
This year marked the 6th year of this partnership with a total of 95 students and staff participating throughout the years.
The CABIN protocol has been conducted at carefully selected sites on all the rivers in the SEA region (Boughton, Brudenell, Cardigan, Montague, Murray River/Harbour, Sturgeon and Valleyfield). This year, with the help of EAST, CABIN on the Sturgeon and Montague Rivers was completed.
There are several components to CABIN, beginning first with a site inspection and geographical data collection. The kicknet sample is then taken and all macroinvertebrates are collected and sorted into sample jars. The macroinvertebrates are later identified in a lab by a taxonomist. Many of these insects are referred to as bioindicators as their presence or absence can indicate the conditions within the stream system.
The absence of mayflies, caddisflies and stoneflies, for example, may indicate a stream is poorly oxygenated, and a pollution source is present. Alternatively, the presence of elevated levels of worms and midges could indicate poor conditions as they tolerate higher levels of pollution.
(See chart above for the results from a site on the Valleyfield River in 2017.)
In addition to the kicknet sample, several other measurements are collected from the stream. The stream widths, water depths and flow velocity are all recorded. The slope of the stream is measured using survey equipment. Water quality metres are used to measure the water temperature, pH, conductivity, turbidity and dissolved oxygen. A 100 pebble count and embeddedness is completed to determine the composition of the substrate as certain species of fish prefer specific kinds of substrates to spawn and rear young. Data is then compared year to year to see how the stream is changing and if any interventions are needed.
CABIN incorporates several different field techniques and equipment making it a fantastic teaching tool for students interested in pursuing an environmental-related career. It also provides SEA with many parameters of data, making it a great monitoring tool.
SEA would like to extend many thanks to the students and staff of the EAST program at Holland College. We appreciate the time and effort you have put in over the years to help us complete this important monitoring activity. We look forward to the years ahead and hope to further develop our collaboration. For anyone looking for environmental education or volunteer opportunities, we have many opportunities waiting, so please reach out and contact us anytime! We can be found at: Website: www.seapei.org; Facebook: www.facebook.com/sea.pei.7; www.facebook.com/HarveyMooreWildlifeSanctuary/; Twitter: www.twitter.com/SEA_PEI ; YouTube: http://bit.do/seapei; Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sea_pei/?hl=en
