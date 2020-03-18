Montague and Georgetown residents will see an increase in water and sewer rates.
Pending approval from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission Montague residents would see a 12 per cent increase for the utilities as early as October. Georgetown residents will also see a 12 per cent increase in September and an additional increase of 12 per cent in January for sewer rates.
“When we got to the revenue side of the Montague utility, we included a rate increase in the revenue projections. There’s work to be done before a rate increase happens,” Three Rivers CAO Jill Walsh said.
Ms Walsh said a rate study would have to be done and then IRAC would have public hearings before approving the increase.
“That’s not a done deal, we’ll have to see where it goes but we are expecting rates will need to go up,” she said.
Georgetown Sewer Corporation is budgeting $114,491 revenue for sewer payments along with a $41,087 grant and $409,000 from Gas Tax.
When the revenue is added with all expenses, previous surpluses and capital projects such as the lift station upgrade, Three Rivers is projecting a surplus of $891.
Montague Sewer and Water is budgeting for a total revenue of $2,642,381. When added to general expenses and projects such as the sludge storage project the town is looking at a $12,302 surplus. Last year ending on December 31, 2019 there was a $44,532 surplus.
Ms Walsh said insurance rates in regards to the two municipal corporations were higher and “will continue to get higher.” She added that repair work for water and sewer equipment in Montague also presented issues.
“The equipment is aging and standards that are required are becoming more stringent,” she said.
