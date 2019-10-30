Commencement of the 2019 Montague Legion Branch # 8 Poppy Campaign took place on Friday, October 24 with Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay, centre, joining Legion members Vice President Maxine Evans, President Brian Rector, Honourary President PEI Command Stewart Dewar and past president Debi Smith in front of the cenotaph on Douses Road. The campaign, through which wreaths and poppies are sold throughout communities in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day, raises funds for veterans and their families. Money from the sales go to veteran’s housing, medical needs and support programs already in existence. The Montague Legion’s recent donation of $1,000 to Kings County Memorial Hospital Foundation and $500 to the 327 Southern Kings Air Cadet Squadron are examples of how poppy funds go back into the community. Charlotte MacAulay photo
