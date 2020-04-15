It wasn’t the event members of Montague Legion Branch 8 had planned to mark the 103rd anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge but social-distancing called for a revision of plans.
Nonetheless a small ceremony was held on April 2.
The flag was lowered at dawn and taken down at dusk to mark the milestone anniversary of the First World War battle that saw thousands of Canadians be a part of.
“This is not a celebration of the battle,” Legion President Brian Rector said.
“We do this to honour and remember those 6,300 casualties, 3,600 of whom died on the battlefield.”
The occasion was marked with Mr Rector placing a wreath at the cenotaph and saluting the fallen.
The Legion branch had planned a larger event where all members and the public could have attended, but with COVID-19 public health measures in place that wasn’t possible.
Mr Rector said the Legion is closed for now as is the bar, the organization’s main source of income.
However, he noted they are still in good stead for the time being.
Members are still able to provide financial outreach to veterans and some are at the ready to volunteer if veterans in the area need groceries and/or medication delivered to their homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.