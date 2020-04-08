A lack of clarity in programs being offered by the federal government in regards to employment fallout during COVID-19 has an expectant Montague mother of one worried.
Tiffany Johnston wonders if she will even qualify.
The Canadian Emergency Response Benefit opened for applications this week, allowing Canadians whose income has been affected by the virus to receive financial benefits.
Those who are on EI, like Ms Johnston, are not able to collect the CERB as well.
She has tried calling the EI office but was unable to get any answers to clarify her situation.
Ms Johnston expected to work until September of this year, when she is due to give birth to her second child. After that she planned to go on maternity leave.
She has worked at Rossignol Estate Winery in Little Sands as an assistant winemaker for 12 years. A typical season for her would start in April, allowing her to work full-time until late December or early January.
However, due to the vast-reaching effects of COVID-19, Ms Johnston is unsure how the operation of the vineyard will look this year.
She’s been keeping in contact with her employer and speculates the winery is “probably going to be closed until July at least.”
“It’s a funny situation. I’m curious what’s going to happen because I’m expecting now,” she said.
The required work time needed for maternity leave is 600 hours.
Ms Johnston’s current EI claim has sufficent hours to technically last until January 2021. But when she goes on maternity leave her claim will not carry over into that period. Boiled down, it means if she is not able to accumulate enough hours this season, she won’t qualify for maternity leave.“Expecting is a little bit stressful, wondering how we’re going to be prepared the baby to come,” Ms Johnston said.
“We don’t have any baby supplies yet. I have doctor appointments to go to, there’s stress but I’m just trying to stay positive,” Ms Johnston said.
