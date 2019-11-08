Airborne Souris Tassell Brooklyn MacInnis keeps control of the ring as she makes a drive for the net in a Friday afternoon game against Charlottetown. The action was part of the 30th Annual Montague Ringette Association’s tournament this weekend. The three-day competition is being played at Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague, Northumberland Arena in Murray River and at Belfast Rec Centre. Souris emerged the winner in this match played in Montague. The final score was 5-2 giving the Souris squad a win in their first game of the tourney. Heather Moore photo
