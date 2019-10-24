Police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16 year-old Kings County girl.
Alysha Deveaux has been missing from her home in Kings County for the past week, and is believed to be in Montague or Charlottetown area.Police have followed up on several leads to try to locate her, but have yet to find her.
If you have seen or have any information about Alysha, please contact Montague RCMP at 902 838-9300.
