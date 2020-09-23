Vonda Loane of Montague is worried what she describes as “reckless driving” on her road will end in injury or worse.
Mrs Loane spoke to the Three Rivers Council at a public meeting last week about her concerns for Douses Road, a border line between Montague and Lower Montague.
Ms Loane said night after night vehicles can be heard roaring down the road.
“The cars come off the rotary and by the time they get to my place, they’re going about 80 miles an hour,” Ms Loane said.
Her home is approximately 100 metres east of the round-about at the top of the Wood Islands Hill.
She also worries about the safety of pedestrians.
Ms Loane is watchful for young people walking along Douses Road on their way to the Eastern Eagles Soccer Complex, a short distance from her home. There is also a child care centre to the west of her property and many seniors walk along that stretch of road where there are no sidewalks.
The province has an 805 metre stretch of Douses Road slated for resurfacing in its 2020 Highway and Bridge Construction map, including the addition of paved shoulders.
Kings District RCMP Sergeant Chris Gunn said his department hasn’t received any complaints related to speeding in the area.
Sgt Gunn suggested though, when matters such as this are brought to council’s attention, it should be shared with police.
“People complain to councillors and we try to tell them it’s great that your councillor knows but you also have to let the police know,” Sgt Gunn said.
