What started as a project to help a couple of friends has turned into high demand for hand-made items crafted by Charlotte Crawford.
Over the course of last week, Ms Crawford has watched her cotton face masks fly off the sales racks quicker than she can create them.
On July 4 and 5, PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Heather Morrison, announced five new cases of COVID-19 within the province.
That set Ms Crawford in motion.
The non-medical masks, made on the premises at Tidewater Clothing in the Down East Mall in Montague, consist of two layers of cotton fabric.
In this instance the masks are a two-person project.
The shop is owned by June Edamura, who assembles the masks and from there Ms Crawford sews and affixes hair elastics on both ends to hold them in place. The material needed has been a bit difficult to come by.
“They’re the new toilet paper,” Ms Crawford said, referring to the beginning of the pandemic when toilet paper became a scarce item in grocery stores.
But demand dictates supply and when Tidewater reopened in May Ms Edamura and Donald Ross needed the masks to stay safe at work.
That’s where Ms Crawford entered the picture. The Montague woman began sewing masks for them and soon after friends and family began inquiring about purchasing masks for themselves.
Ms Crawford has been making them ever since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.