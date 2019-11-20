On November 13 in Our Space by Eastern Graphic staff Vimy Ridge - Why is it the birth of our nation? on page 5), Sean MacDougall takes issue with Brigadier-General Arthur Edward Ross’s statement that the Canadian Force’s victory at Vimy Ridge marked the birth of a nation. It seems problematic, to Sean MacDougall, to attribute this battle as being the “source of (our) national identity.”
Further Sean observed that Ross’s view “seems to be a poor manner of remembering those who died.”
Mr MacDougall’s observation reminded me of Dr. W. Heick’s lecture (at Wilfrid Laurier University on October 14, 1983) about Prime Minister Robert Borden’s role in addressing Canada’s manpower crisis in the First World War as well as the issue of Canada’s national status. The political context was that Britain did not trust the colonies to direct the soldiers they were deploying. Britain wanted to divide up soldiers from the colonies and mix them with British soldiers. Officers in high ranks and war strategy were all controlled and appointed by Britain. Likewise, Britain distrusted Canada’s industry and it was London giving the war orders.
Samuel Hughes, the Canadian Minister of Militia and Defence during the war, opposed Britain’s high handed treatment of “colonial” input. There had been a tremendous loss of life because Britain didn’t seem to care how many Canadians were sacrificed in their strategy. Hughes said if the British continued to slaughter Canadian soldiers, Canada would send Texas steers. In effect Borden and Hughes told the British how Canada would fight and began to direct Canada’s involvement in the war.
This leads me to the point of understanding Ross’s statement as quoted in Sean MacDougall’s column: “In those few minutes I witnessed the birth of a nation.” Once the Canadian government assumed control of its military contributions to the First World War, a national mentality began to be forged in the minds of Canadian soldiers. The Canadian Forces now viewed themselves in a new light eg: “I’m Canadian” not “I’m from Nova Scotia.” Perhaps the power of this transformation shone brightest at Vimy Ridge.
It should be noted Ross not only served during the First World War but also earlier in the Second Boer War. During the Boer War, Britain certainly treated Canada as a child but by the end of the First World War the child had become a partner in the Commonwealth. Canada’s national identity was no longer in question. In fairness to Ross, I suggest he did not necessarily view the Battle of Vimy Ridge as the source of our national identity but rather it was the stage upon which the newly-forged sense of national identify was cogently revealed.
Gerald Cressman,
Georgetown Royalty,
Three Rivers
