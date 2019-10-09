The Morell Chevies scored four runs in the fifth inning to defeat the Alley Stratford Athletics by a score of 6-2 in Morell and even the best of seven Kings County Baseball League finals at a game apiece.
Morell was hitting A’s starter, Dan O’Shea, reasonably well, however threats in the first two innings left five base runners aboard.
Stratford got on the board in the top of the third inning when Randy Taylor hit an RBI infield single. The Chevies tied the score on a different kind of scoring play. With runners at first and third, Stratford turned a not-so-often kind of 4-3-6 double play. Because the first of the two outs was not a forced play, the Morell runner crossed the plate before the third out was made at second base.
Some casual play in the outfield cost Morell a run in the top of the fourth when Stratford scored to take a 2-1 lead.
The Chevies loaded the bases in the bottom of five, tying the score 2-2 when some of the veterans came through. Desi Doyle and Troy Coffin had RBI singles mixed in with a sac fly by Stephen O’Shea. Doyle and Jarrod Laybolt both had RBI singles off reliever Jonathon Arsenault in the sixth inning to make the final 6-2.
Troy Coffin was once again in complete control keeping the Athletics’ hitters off balance and got excellent defense behind him. He went the distance in the game victory. Dan O’Shea absorbed the loss. It was a well played game highlighted by some nice catches in centre field as Taylor Larkin showed some excellent range in running down various fly balls.
Game one of the series went to Stratford as they defeated Morell 6-3 on a cold Thursday evening where temps lingered around 5 degrees Celsius. Stratford scored four times in the fifth to break up a 2-2 tie. Brady Arsenault tossed the win with relief help from Jonathon Arsenault. Taylor Larkin took the loss.
Game three is at MacNeill Field in Stratford Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:30 pm.
Legends of the game: It was great to meet one of the more respected fans of the game on Sunday. Francis ‘Junior’ O’Brien took in the contest. O’Brien has been a loyal supporter of the league since it returned back in 1991. He was a catcher back in the 1950s and 60s for Morell. Received this reliable information from another Morell legend from two decades later, Dan ‘Boone’ Larkin. Great to cross paths with this fine gentleman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.