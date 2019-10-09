Since I’m past my four score years and 10, it’s time to think about all the countless changes that have taken place over the years.
It’s difficult to believe so many people have passed away, friends I’ve known for many years. Small farms have disappeared, large machinery is tilling the soil so deep, which means more fertilizer and chemicals have to be applied in order to produce the crops.
Farmers used to work together and share machinery. Mothers raised the children and they weren’t sent to day care for someone else to raise.
Yesterday, we went to school until we were old enough to find work and stayed on the job till pension age. Now, jobs change, people lose the jobs and go for another.
There’s too much technology today; machines have taken over work people can do. Children sit in front of computers for too many hours.
In past years, children played outside, today, the majority are sitting inside on text gadgets. Even adults, when going visiting, the first thing they do is take out the texting item. I feel it’s such an unfriendly thing to do. People in restaurants sit with heads bent over their machines again.
I remember young people going to parties on bikes or walking miles. Having fun, no drugs or booze. Now, it’s both, plus guns. What a waste of young lives.
The majority of our food today comes from other countries grown with many chemicals and we hear take this off the shelf or if you have some in your fridge, throw it out.
So much of our food in the past came from our back yard (gardens), our barns (beef and pork) and henhouse (eggs and chickens). Little by little, this way of life changed - small farms were squeezed out. People moved away. Had to find work to provide for family needs.
Now, worst of all of the many changes, is the new language to correspond with each other: i-Pad, Twitter, Google, Facebook, fax, online, email (dot.com). Now, really, doesn’t this sound silly?
Then there are the horrible crooks out there who scam people out of thousands of dollars, mostly the elderly of course.
Our beautiful Island scenery is ruined forever with the sight of ugly turbines, cluttered so closely. Fans turning so slowly - the life span is 35 years (I’m told). What will take them down and where will they end? A landfill somewhere?
I’m concerned about my grandchildren and great-grandchildren travelling miles for work, never seeing family for years at a time. (Whatever will be, will be).
These are my thoughts and opinions of our troubled world. Today, there’s no way it’s a better world than when my life began years ago.
I could write twice this much, but this will have to do for now.
Daisy Waite,
O’Leary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.