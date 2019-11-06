Community engagement was on the agenda last Wednesday night as two dozen residents joined Three Rivers councillors in looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the year old rural municipality. Residents Matthew Corchrene and Reg Conohan joined Councillors Alan Munro and Ronnie Nicholson to discuss the topic of land use and environment. One suggestion was to provide zoning for tiny homes. Some of the strengths brought up in the discussion include the multiple tourism venues already in existence in the town as well as the agricultural and fishing industries. Weaknesses include Kings County Memorial Hospital being outdated and in need of upgrades and a lack of child care. The consultation held at All Saints Church in Cardigan was one of four community engagement sessions hosted by the municipality. The final one is scheduled for Wednesday, November 6 at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown at 6:30 pm. Charlotte MacAulay photo
