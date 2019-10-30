Island volunteers with the MS Society of Canada are again involved in the 2019 MS Christmas Cake Campaign.
This is one of the major society fundraisers to assist some 1,000 Islanders living with this disease.
MS is a neurological disease that can affect people in such areas as speech, cognition, vision and motor skills. Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world and is a leader in research and treatment for the disease.
“The funds raised help further treatment and programs for those dealing with the disease,’’ said campaign co-ordinator Tom Killorn.
The MS Society of Canada allocates over 85 per cent of revenues raised to assist in such areas as patient services, research, clinics and public information on the disease.
The volunteers are taking orders for light and dark fruit cakes, maple walnut fudge, shortbread cookies and chocolate truffles.
To order in the Montague area please contact Maureen Ross at 902-838-3235 or mross@pei.sympatico.ca.
The deadline to order the holiday treats is Friday, November 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.