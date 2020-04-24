PEI municipal councils like Three Rivers, Souris Town Council or the rural municipality of Belfast’s council have a responsibility: “All council and committee meetings shall be conducted in public and members of the public are entitled to attend,” states the province’s Municipal Government Act.
Since COVID-19 prompted the province to declare a public health emergency in mid-March and then a state of emergency just last week, councils have adjusted to abide by new physical distancing and public gathering rules. But for the foreseeable future, councillors and the public won’t be able to attend in-person meetings.
There are however, exceptions to the rule outlined in the act.
It states, “Council meetings may be conducted by electronic means if authorized by council’s procedural bylaw; and the council members are unable to meet in person.”
Three Rivers has adjusted to new gathering limitations by holding meetings over a video conferencing application called Zoom.
“We do expect meetings to be virtual until the social distancing restrictions and maximum gathering sizes are lifted,” said Jill Walsh, Three Rivers’ CAO.
Within hours of holding a special meeting to decide if the municipality would accept a funding offer from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency earlier this month, Three Rivers posted a recorded video of their meeting online.
The town had hoped to invite the public into that conference video-call, but troubles with technology didn’t allow that to happen.
“We all have to realize,” says Ms Walsh, “that technology doesn’t always work according to plan, especially in rural PEI.”
Ms Walsh says council is looking into how to live-stream a meeting over Zoom.
“We are learning every day,” says Walsh, “In the absence of a live-stream, we will continue to post the recording of the meeting for a few days so people can view it.”
Mayor Ed MacAulay read concerns submitted by the public at the beginning of the recent meeting.
“We are doing the best we can to obtain and consider public input, and make our meetings accessible,” says Ms Walsh.
Council plans to move forward with the Committee of Council meeting scheduled for April 27.
“We are examining ways we might be able to allow people to access our meeting by Zoom or by telephone and offer their input live,” she says.
But for now the public is welcome to contact council with concerns or opinions before the meeting so they can be brought forward.
The Town of Souris is also going through a learning curve when it comes to electronic meetings.
“We are educating ourselves on the best and safe practices for our meetings,” says Mayor Joanne Dunphy.
Souris Council has attempted a video conference meeting on Microsoft Teams, a program it already uses for other purposes, but the audio and video wasn’t working properly for some councillors.
Council has also considered using Zoom.
“I was concerned as to the security part of the service,” the mayor says, “but I think they may have updated the program to make it more secure.”
Mayor Dunphy says the program they use has to be a video service that someone cannot manipulate after it has been posted online.
Council posted the written minutes from the April 14th meeting. However, minutes outline what happens in a meeting but lack details of conversations among councillor and details of reports.
The mayor says she has reached out to the PEI Federation of the Municipalities for their guidance and to find out what other municipalities are doing.
The rural municipality of Belfast has cancelled its April meeting and is unsure at this time if the May meeting will go ahead.
Belfast Mayor Garth Gillis, says the council might try a Skype meeting.
“If we can get the internet to work for everyone at the same time.”
The downtime doesn’t mean Belfast Council is completely idle.
“We pay the bills,” says Mayor Gillis. “We pay for our fire protection and our recreation centre and that’s about all right now.”
