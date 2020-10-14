Murray Harbour Community Council will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 14 at 7 pm.
The meeting is typically held on the first Wednesday of the month but was cancelled last week for want of a quorum.
Those in attendance last week were Councillors Carol White and Sandra Gordon. Mayor Paul White had also attended.
Absent were Councillors Paula MacLean and Marlene MacNeill. There are two vacant seats around the council table. The deadline to pick up nomination papers has passed and a byelection will now be held on Monday, October 26 for the term of office ending December 6, 2022.
