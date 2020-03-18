For the first time in six years Murray Harbour residents will see a tax increase of 9.7 per cent. Council voted in favour of the increase at Wednesday night’s regular monthly meeting.
“We’re between a rock and hard place,” Finance and Deputy Mayor Glen White said. “But this is real life.”
Coun White applauded the efforts of those involved in fundraisers but, “we have to look at different ways to get out of this fix. I don’t know how to get people to understand the position we’re in here, we have to think outside the box.”
The municipality is facing significant financial hurdles which will continue in the coming years. At present, village operation expenditures are expected to exceed income by $12K at the 2019/20 year-end and $21K in 2020/21. The increase of five cents per $100 is intended to help offset a portion of this.
Forecasted overages are primarily related to two issues: repayment of loan principal for the Cape Bear Road sewage extension. The village took out a loan to cover its 20 per cent portion ($150K) of this 2018 infrastructure project. Originally, it was expected the sewage utility would pay for the associated costs. However, it was later discovered through the 2018 audit that the village had already borrowed $138K from the utility, through various transactions, in the three preceding years. In September 2019, the utility paid the village around $14K to fulfil its remaining commitment to the project costs and to balance the village-utility intercompany account. With that payment, the village became responsible for the entirety of the loan.
In December of 2019, it was clear the village could not afford these payments. After discussions between the utility, village, and auditor, it was agreed that the utility would pay for the interest costs associated with the loan; this could be done without affecting the intercompany account. This leaves the village responsible for the loan principal payments of $12K/year until 2034.
Repayment of misallocated Gas Tax funds: In 2017, approximately $30K was taken from the village’s Gas Tax account and put into a GIC. In 2018, when the GIC matured, that money was redeemed and placed into the village’s general operating account instead of being returned to the Gas Tax account. In 2019, the PEI Infrastructure Secretariat, which oversees the Gas Tax Fund program, discovered the discrepancy of $31K in the Gas Tax account and advised the village the money would have to be repaid with interest. As a result, the village will be required to repay $6,500/year for the next five years.
In 2019, council and a group of volunteers tried to raise money through various activities and minimize expenditures where possible. However, in the long-term, council must seek more stable solutions.
After thorough review of the financial situation, the Finance & Infrastructure Committee recommended the increase in taxes. This will increase the non-commercial property rate from 49 cents to 54 cents and the commercial property rate from 52 cents to 57 cents. The increase is expected to generate an estimated $9,300 in new tax revenue. This will cover approximately 44 per cent of the expected cash deficit for 2020; the remainder will be addressed through various fundraising initiatives.
No one likes the idea of increasing tax rates, but it is ultimately unavoidable. Even without the loan and gas tax repayments, the village must still contend with year-over-year inflation on operational costs such as insurance (a 9.7% increase in 2020), maintaining village properties, and operation of important facilities like the Community Centre.
A special council meeting to present the 2020/21 budget will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 7 pm. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at the Murray Harbour Community Centre.
Councillors approving the increase include: Deputy Mayor Glen White and Councillors Carol White, Paula MacLean, Sandra Gordon and Margaret VanIderstine. Councillor Marlene MacNeill was absent from Wednesday night’s meeting.
