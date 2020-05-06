Museums in eastern PEI are gearing up for a new season, but some adjustments will be made in the face of COVID-19 restrictions.
At Orwell Corner Historical Village, school field trips usually fill the calendar in May and June, said site director Jason MacNeil.
“Before everything crumbled the plan was to open the first of May to accommodate school groups,” Mr MacNeil said.
Instead the plan is to proceed with planting the on-site garden and tend to the farm animals as usual.
“There will be more focus on the creation and fine tuning of programming rather than the delivery,” Mr MacNeil said, noting by being prepared they will be able to easily step into tour mode if and when the time comes.
The gardens at the historical village are designed to enhance hands-on visitor experience. The vegetables are harvested by visitors and used to make such traditional dishes as boiled dinner. Flour is ground on-site from wheat grown and used in making bread.
“If there are no visitors we can give the produce to food banks and soup kitchens,” Mr MacNeil said.
Something that remains the same at Orwell Village and Elmira Railway Station is the fact federal funding for student employment is still being rolled out.
Lynn Morrow, site director at Elmira Railway Museum, is pleased they will be able to employ a student as they have for the past 17 years.
Still, going into the season they really have no idea how things will unfold.
“Off-Island visitors are the bulk of the visitors we receive during peak season,” Ms Morrow said.
The railway museum typically opens the first of June, but this year that will be pushed back with the hope they will be able to pick up more visitors into the fall.
“Hopefully we will get more Island visitor’s this year,” Ms Morrow said.
Even with a full staff some things will have to change depending on how public health restrictions unfold throughout the season.
“We will have to designate someone to actually handle the social distancing,” she added.
A short distance down the highway at Basin Head Fisheries Museum site director Elizabeth MacDonald said there are a lot of unknowns.
Their application for federal funding, usually received for hiring one student for a 12-14 week period, has been declined.
“It is a real conundrum to be short one body,” Ms MacDonald said.
“Even with that it is a tight ship - we are open seven days a week in July and August.”
The setup of the museum, with several different buildings, doesn’t really allow for one person to take on a shared position.
The fisheries museum is located within a Provincial Park with the iconic Basin Head Beach where thousands of visitors flock to in the summer.
Depending on how the park’s opening will roll out, Ms MacDonald said, things could look very different this year.
“In the old days you just had the door open and everyone came in,” she said.
“Now we will have to limit the amount of people coming in for a certain time.”
Nevertheless all agree they will do what has to be done for the safety of all.
For all of the museums, having student groups visit has always been happening, but this year a concentrated effort has been put into offering specific programming for students.
Site directors are optimistic come September they may be in a better position to ramp up programming.
“2020 will go down in history as something for sure,” Ms MacDonald said.
“This may be the perfect opportunity for Islanders to explore more of what’s in their own backyard.”
