Students and staff at Southern Kings Consolidated returned to school Monday with no air quality issues after two separate incidents at the school last week.
On Monday a “sewer like” odour was detected and on Thursday the emergency lighting system overheated. A faulty battery was blamed for causing the second odour incident.
On Tuesday, the K-8 school, located on Peters Road, was closed due to weather.
Water traps in the floor drains were filled with water, according to the province, and the smell went away.
When students returned Wednesday, there was no smell,” a spokesperson from the Public Schools Branch (PSB), said in an email.
On Thursday afternoon, when the second odour was detected school officials kept students outdoors until it was time for dismissal.
Friday was a Professional Development Day so students didn't return to classes until Monday.
All air tests carried out during the week came back clear, the PSB spokesperson said.
A new emergency lighting system will be installed and new maintenance practices will be followed to keep the water traps filled.
The air was tested again Monday and out of precaution, the process will be repeated again on Friday.
Graphic had reports of students and some staff showing symptoms of nausea, sore eyes and throat during the incidents.
The Public Schools Branch confirmed on Tuesday that three staff members did see a doctor with those symptoms.
