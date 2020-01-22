When he learned about the Yield Enhancement Network, Anthony Nabuurs was an early convert.
Mr Nabuurs, who operates Atlantic Roasted Products in Montague, grows milling wheat and soybeans. The network, launched in the United Kingdom in 2012, is designed to help growers close the gap between their potential grain yield and what is actually harvested.
The YEN model was developed by the British Agricultural Development and Advisory Service (ADAS) to help researchers and farmers work more closely together in pursuit of higher yields. It is a 3-year collaboration between grain farmers and researchers that is already working well in Europe.
The YEN model encourages farmers to identify what is preventing them from reaching full yield potential on their farms and encourages participants to share their ideas and experiences for the maximum benefit of all participants.
The Atlantic Grains Council decided to import the program to PEI for the 2019 growing season and 17 growers signed up to be part of the inaugural year.
Dr Aaron Mills of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada helped with the collection of samples from the growers, as well as with the analysis.
“We had some growers who took part both summer and fall,” Mr Mills noted at the wrap-up event held recently in Charlottetown.
When all of the data was calculated, Mr Nabuurs was the winner with a yield of 2.50 tonnes to the acre. On the field that was analyzed, Mr Nabuurs planted AC Walton milling wheat with the previous crop being soybeans. The soil organic matter was 3.3 per cent with a pH of 6.3.
“I didn’t really do anything different on that field,” Mr Nabuurs said. “I just followed my normal growing practices.”
Mr Nabuurs achieved 62 per cent of his yield potential. The other top four finishers were Leonard MacIsaac of Uigg, along with Troy Webster and Ryan Hammill, both of Kinkora.
Mr Nabuurs said he welcomed the chance to learn not only from researchers but other producers.
“You never want to think you have all the answers,” he joked.
Mr Nabuurs is already getting ready for next year’s competition and he expects the program to build on the success of the first year. Dr Mills is also hoping for a similar result saying “it is our hope the program will continue to be offered on an ongoing basis.”
The Island growers also had the opportunity to hear from Mark Stubbs, who was the 2019 winner of the Yield Enhancement Network competition in the United Kingdom. Located in Lincolnshire in what he termed “the very centre” of the United Kingdom, he had a yield of 16.3 tonnes to the acre, which represented 85 per cent of his potential yield of 19.2 tonnes to the acre.
“Always start with the soil,” he told Island growers.
While he does not have livestock himself, he said he does secure manure from a neighbouring dairy farmer. Mr Stubbs said he incorporates the manure as soon as possible into the soil and then leaves the soil untouched for approximately six weeks.
Mr Stubbs explained black grass is a major pest for farmers in the United Kingdom and crop rotation is used along with fungicides to help control the pest. He said most farmers in the UK harvest their crop between September 12 and October 20.
The guest speaker noted the disease level of fusarium, is roughly the same in the UK as PEI although it may appear greater since the UK has a significant larger crop.
Mr Stubbs explained on his own farm, he is always looking for varieties that have the highest yield and best resistance to disease.
“I always test new varieties every year,” he said, adding he is committed to continually improving yield.
