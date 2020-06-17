Matthew Clendinning, owner of the Lucky Bean Cafe in Montague, isn’t the biggest fan of cruising through life within his comfort zone.
When Mr Clendinning left his office job in Ottawa to move to Montague as an entrepreneur, he knew the transition would be challenging but he hoped the dream might lead to a fulfilling lifestyle.
He didn’t expect to wind up weathering a pandemic in his second year of business.
“I was just starting to gain some momentum with locals and events and then everything just stopped,” Mr Clendinning said.
Statistics Canada’s most recent seasonally adjusted data shows restaurant food and drink sales dropped by about 33 per cent from February to March on PEI.
The middle of March is when COVID-19 caused many restaurants to close or resort to offering limited take-out options. Islanders were asked to stay home and interprovincial travel was restricted. As restrictions are easing back, Mr Clendinning along with many local restaurant owners are now figuring out how to operate successfully in the province’s economic climate.
“I’ll just have to roll with it,” said Mr Clendinning, who sees this as one of many unpredictable challenges he’s had to overcome as a new entrepreneur.
“If this place has been one thing, it’s been predictably unpredictable,” he said.
Mr Clendinning is back on the job now. His cafe is open seven days a week and he welcomes locals to try.
With full hours of operation, Mr Clendinning is taking risks to scope out the new market conditions.
Some days his business operates at a loss.
But he said it is still too soon to know how profitable his business can be this summer. He is determined to get creative with ways to draw the public in and to keep his business alive.
Mr Clendinning isn’t the only restauranteur in this situation of uncertainty, relying on a bit of trial and error and some days operating at a loss.
Restaurant Canada published results from a national survey on June 11. It showed among restaurants that have reopened their doors for on-premise dining, fewer than half said doing so has had a positive impact on their operations. More than a third said the impact on their operations has been negative. The remainder reported no impact or said it’s still too soon to assess.
Among respondents offering take-out or delivery only, or already offering dine-in services, six out of 10 reported they are operating at a loss. A total of 22 per cent of single-unit operators and 15 per cent of multi-unit operators said they are just breaking even.
Appreciates local support
Tanya Arch opened Whistle Stop, a restaurant in the old Wood Islands Train Station, last year.
“I’m going into this pretty much knowing I’m not going to make a dime,” she said.
“But I want to keep up my presence. I spent all last year making an effort to brand, get known and recognized in the area so I’ll be here and like everyone else, just doing what I can.”
Whistle Stop is located on the Plough the Waves property less than one kilometer from the Wood Islands ferry terminal.
Ms Arch’s business usually relies on tourists and ferry traffic, which will be limited this summer.
“Luckily the area is very good at supporting locals. So we’ll see what happens,” Ms Arch said. She understands many locals will be living off reduced incomes and may be unemployed because of COVID-19 which could affect their ability to support her restaurant.
Busier than usual
Erica Wagner operates Backwoods Burgers Craft Beer Cookhouse in Tyne Valley.
Ms Wagner closed her business for about a week in March, when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on the Island. When she gained more information about how her business could function safely amid the pandemic she opened a take-out service.
“We couldn’t keep up with the orders,” she said, noting that for awhile Backwoods Burgers was one of the only restaurants operating in West Prince. She was busier than usual and said she made more money than usual.
When other restaurants in West Prince started to offer similar services and some opened their dining rooms, the boom settled down but Ms Wagner said her business is still staying afloat.
She doesn’t know what to expect looking forward. She is unsure about which restaurants in her area will open this season considering some rely more heavily on tourists. Like every Islander she won’t know if she can rely on business from tourists from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick until the premiers and public health officials of each province reach a decision.
Jobs reduced
Seana Evans-Renaud co-operates Rick’s Fish & Chips in St Peter’s Bay.
This season, the restaurant will celebrate its 30th year of business.
Without tourists, Ms Evans-Renaud said the restaurant would look at losing 60 to 70 per cent of their business in July and August and between 30 to 50 per cent during the shoulder seasons in spring and fall.
Despite this, she and her family will open a take-out service.
“We are offering people to eat on the deck or on picnic tables,” she said, adding that a dine-in service didn’t make sense for her business this season.
She said the most devastating impact she has felt through this experience was having to reduce staff.
The restaurant usually employs 27 locals, many of whom are students. This year, Ms Evans-Renaud said the restaurant will only be able to employ five or six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.