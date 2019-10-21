Lynne Thiele, NDP candidate for the Cardigan Riding, said she was pleased with her campaign efforts as she waited with several supporters for the results to start rolling in Monday evening.
Among those supporters were her friends Edith Perry of Millview and Lawrence Miller of Stratford. Ms Thiele had assistance from a handful of volunteers who assisted with such tasks as placing the party’s 42 lawn signs and two larger ones.
Ms Thiele said she felt the hospitality of Islanders throughout the campaign
“What I enjoyed most was when I would knock on the door and people were so kind and so welcoming. They all treated me like I was someone they respected just for coming out and being a candidate,” Ms Thiele said.
Ms Thiele said she wished she would have been able to attend the debate held by Young Voters of PEI. That evening she was attending a lecture on universal basic income in Charlottetown.
Cardigan Liberal incumbent Lawrence MacAulay is leading in the polls at this point, according to Elections Canada results.
