Residents in the Municipality of Murray Harbour will once again go to the polls in a by-election to replace Councillor Margaret VanIderstine who has been hired on as the village’s chief administrative officer.
Council has six months to fill the vacancy.
Ms VanIderstine has been a member of council since December 2018. She was chair of Beautification and Special Events and sat on the Finance, Parks and Recreation and Bylaw Committees.
Two by-elections were held in the community in 2019 and one again in 2020 each at a cost of $1,000 to $1,200.
Current members of council are: Mayor Paul White, Deputy Mayor Glen White, Sandra Gordon, Paula MacLean, Marlene MacNeill and Carol White.
Council meets the first Wednesday of the month at the Murray Harbour Community Centre. Meetings start at 7 pm and are live streamed. Council respects social distancing regulations in seating during public meetings. The centre is located at 27 Faye Fraser Drive.
