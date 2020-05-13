“The Fin” as many generations remember is gone.
It was a tragedy when the Bluefin Restaurant & Black Rafter Lounge was destroyed by fire last week.
It is no easy task to have to start over, but owner Amber Jenkins is ready to rebuild.
“In the end it was only a piece of real estate and no one was hurt.”
That statement was overheard in the crowd watching the iconic building burn and truer words were never spoken.
People are what make a community and people will be able to move on.
Long before the Fin, the Black Rafter was located in Souris West. Memories made there have been preserved by those who have passed on stories over the years.
So too will the stories of reunions, special occasions and nights listening to local entertainers at the Souris restaurant be preserved.
And the next generation will have their own cache of occasions to remember from inside a different four walls.
Charlotte MacAulay
