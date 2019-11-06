The union representing ferry workers for Northumberland Ferries Limited have rejected the most recent tentative agreement presented to them by management.
Unifor Local 4508, the union representing NFL ferry workers, and NFL are currently in negotiations over employee contracts.
Unifor and NFL have returned to the bargaining table to negotiate employee contracts.
Shelley Amyotte of Unifor Atlantic Region said negotiations have been ongoing for several months.
Ms Amyotte said all issues of employee contracts are being discussed.
Ms Amyotte said the reasons behind the length of time for negotiations would be scheduling differences with Unifor reps, NFL management and the conciliator. She said this can be typical for contract negotiations.
Unifor Local 4508 represents all employees with Northumberland Ferries.
At peak season NFL has about 180 employees.
