Dear Editor:
The National Farmers Union would like to take a moment to gratefully acknowledge all of the people and businesses who make farming possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. You have not wavered in providing the needed web of resources that keep farmers supplied and engaged in farming.
The NFU and our members across the country are grateful to each of you that have contributed to our ability to keep working. Our shared work providing food is not only an essential service and a source of prosperity for Canada, it is also a way that we connect with one another, nourishing our communities and providing security in these very uncertain times.
Sincerely,
Stewart Wells,
NFU Vice President of Operations
