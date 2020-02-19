It was Tuesday morning last week when I drove in to work. I saw not one or two but three cars in a row with a layer of snow on the roof.
Barely into the new year the RCMP has already attended two incidents where a vehicle’s front windshield was smashed because of snow falling off the roof of another vehicle.
The other week The Graphic reported an incident where police charged a driver who didn’t bother to even scrape their front windshield.
Amidst the hustle and bustle of our daily routines I understand that we can all feel rushed sometimes but not if that means cutting corners in being safe on the roads.
One of those incidents where a windshield was smashed involved a family crossing the Hillsborough Bridge. The ice that struck the family’s vehicle was from a cargo van moving in the opposite direction.
A basic concept in physics is velocity - the distance an object moves over a certain period of time. If a chunk of ice slides off your car while you are driving 50 km/h, the ice will move slightly slower after taking into account the friction from the air.
Now that chunk of ice, let’s say it is moving at 40 km/h, collides with a vehicle travelling the opposite direction at 50 km/h.
The ice will impact that windshield with a force as if it were moving at 90 km/h. Think about a chunk of ice moving at you 90 km/h. That is what is happening.
Now for the easy part in all of this, clearing off your car. If you clear off your vehicle while the snow is still snow, it will be easiest as the individual flakes have not bonded to each other yet.
If you wait the snowflakes will stick together creating a larger, solid chunk of frozen snow. Add in some moisture content from the air and you’ll have a slab of ice on your car in no time.
This is such a dangerous thing it needs attention paid to it. Whenever you’re commuting somewhere, start your car a few minutes earlier than you need and give it a quick sweeping with a snow brush.
If not, it’s only a matter of time before someone gets injured from these frozen projectiles.
Sean MacDougall
