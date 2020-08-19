At the end of the day,Tyne Valley is going to have a wonderful new arena. It’s coming sooner than later. Still, winning a quarter million bucks from Kraft Hockeyville would have gone a long way to help pay off the municipal portion of the cost to build a new rink, which,after insurance,is said to be in the neighbourhood of $700,000 to one million dollars.
Like a lot of Islanders I got caught up in the cause,posted a couple of support videos and encouraged people to vote. Like O’Leary in 2017, Islanders were quick to rally for the cause, and the support then put O’Leary over the top. They were announced as winners on April 2nd, 2017. But in COVID times, the process was different. Gath- erings to vote were off limits. You couldn’t go to a mall, rink or community centre and hang out with a bunch of computers. Teams couldn’t sit in their dressing rooms and submit thousands of votes before or after their minor hockey games. And hockey in August? People just aren’t engaged as much as they are during a ‘regular’ season. To be sure, each community faced these challenges, but Tyne Valley, being the smallest, found it too hard to overcome in the current environment. With little face to face contact allowed this time, it came down to a social media campaign to get enough people to vote for you.
Like thousands of others though,I was up and at it voting last Friday morning. It couldn’t have been simpler. Register,and start voting. I’m sure every community had dedicated voters who just sat there and pressed the vote button for hours and hours on end. I quickly started voting, and after a short while, what seemed like just a couple of minutes,a box popped up on my screen which said “I am not a robot”. (This is done to prevent automated programmed responses, referred to as bots). Once you clicked on that box, it took you to a grid that had several photos on it, divided into squares.You were asked to check all the squares containing a stoplight. OK. So, do you mean a complete stoplight? Part of a stoplight? I mean there’s a tiny fraction of a stoplight in this one.
Undaunted, I checked all the squares that had the tiniest morsel of a stoplight, pressed OK, and presto, success, I was back to voting. For 40 more votes. Then the box. ‘I am not a robot’. This time it was crosswalks. Got em’, press OK, back to voting. Forty more votes. Another‘I am not a robot’ box to check. Motorcycles. Done. Then it happened. A box came up, with a street scene, and asked me to check on all the stoplights in the photo. Wait, what? There were no stoplights in the photo. Oh, gosh, I cannot see a stoplight! Is my voting over? Definitely zero stoplights in the photo.
So, with literally millions of votes being cast in real-time, Hockeyville comes up with a trick question? If I get it wrong, are all my votes disqualified? I took a deep breath, didn’t check any squares at all, hit OK, and ... back to voting. Oh, Hockeyville, how you toyed with my emotions.
As I sat up and watched the announcement of the winner on Saturday night, I was disappointed Tyne Valley wasn’t the winner. But in the end, I mean, it’s PEI,and like I said,at the end of the day,Tyne Valley is going to have a wonderful new arena.
