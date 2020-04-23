Residents at Colville Manor in Souris are missing the direct contact with family and friends these days, but every effort is being made to ensure connections are created.
“Everybody is working together to make things good,” Carol Anne Matheson, recreation manager, said.
Phone calls and internet connections are ways many keep in touch.
Visitors sitting outside the windows while communicating by phone is something many are able to do and while it is not the same as actually being together, having the spring weather helps with these exchanges.
“We are trying to keep as much normalcy as possible,” Ms Matheson said.
Taking into consideration the public health directives, events such as art classes and Bingo are still happening, but the groups playing are smaller and residents aren’t gathered around the same table like they usually are.
Church services, which were held once a week, are now taken in by residents on TV and online.
The manor’s Facebook page has become an important tool.
Daily updates not only keep resident’s engaged, but help family and friends see how secure and happy their loved ones are.
Longtime volunteer Jean Carter is missing her weekly singing sessions at the manor.
“Seeing how staff are stepping up beyond what they already do touches my heart,” she said.
While regular outing have been cancelled, last week a surprise visit from Lucas and Danielle Peters of Red House Stables with goats in tow brought smiles to many faces.
The couple and their 1-year-old daughter Amelia made the rounds at the manor windows treating residents to the antics of the goats that were intent on grabbing a quick snack from the bird feeders and bushes along the way.
Ms Matheson said they are very lucky to have people who do what they can to keep the community together.
Credit Unions across PEI have stepped up to help by purchasing 40 tablets for long-term care facilities from tip-to-tip.
Souris Credit Union Manager Paul MacNeill said it is a continuation of their ongoing community outreach.
“We had some discussions about the lack of accessibility people have with their families during this time,” he said, explaining the tablets help families stay in touch when they can’t meet in person.
The Tablets for Seniors project is a partnership with the Community Foundation of PEI and the provincial Department of Social Development and Housing.
