I congratulate the honourable members who kept their seats after the last federal election. Now let us all get back to work making the government work for us.
The crises of housing, climate change, lack of services that help unemployed, or veterans, or those in need of medicine or health services were all crises created by the very governments which have again won the most seats. It’s like we keep hiring arsonists to put out fires.
My issue is from a story in The Guardian (October 22), ‘Labour board upholds firing of federal fraud investigator.’ This woman dared to leak the story that there was a quota system for rejecting employment insurance claims. After both federal governments raided the funds in the Employment Insurance Program; funds put in by the workers and their employers, the government says it can’t trust this woman and she must be fired. You can’t make this stuff up!
I will not stop asking for a redress to this travesty. I believe the wrong person was fired and I hope the woman finds an honest employer who values her ethics and honesty.
Lynne Thiele,
Stratford
