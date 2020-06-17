Thumbs up to the innovators across the province who struggle to create Plan B in the wake of traditional festivals and other events that have been quashed by COVID-19 restrictions.
For many rural communities the test is real: the absence of funds raised from summer celebrations will negatively impact any number of winter programs enjoyed by Islanders young and old.
Some service groups are advertising take-out meals in lieu of sit-down lobster suppers, which are a huge drawing card among Islanders and tourists alike.
The collateral damage is the social aspect of these public gatherings. Without question the food will remain top notch in the capable hands of the scores of volunteers who put these fundraisers together.
However, the realism of seeing the many hallmarks of fun events cancelled could very well interfere with our ability to keep track of time (as if it hasn’t already).
Traditionally June is the month of graduations. Students, at the senior and elementary levels have worked hard to achieve the criteria necessary to advance to a higher grade or a secondary institution.
Not to be remiss is the fact parents have invested large measures of time, energy and money into education. Their reward is seeing their child walk across a stage to accept a diploma.
That isn’t about to happen in 2020 but kudos to school administrators who have created alternatives to recognize students.
Some of these ideas included drive-by congratulations - the honking of horns and rattling of noise makers and what have you.
June will come and go and then we know it’s time to embrace summer when historically thousands of people congregate in Cardigan and other communities for Canada Day celebrations. The end of July would normally greet the Northumberland Fisheries Festival in Murray River and as the warmer days ebb into evening chill we know, if anything was normal, it’s time to head to the Dundas Plowing Match & Agricultural Fair. These are but a few of the festivities.
One of the biggest challenges this summer is to chronicle the passing of time in the absence of all events Island-wide.
As is often said ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ and with that the hope is next summer, when COVID is but a memory, even greater throngs of people turn out to support all of the summer celebrations.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
