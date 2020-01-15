Do you actually think the governments and private sector organizations intend to, for trillions of dollars globally, send mankind to trash Mars?
What does mankind have against Mars? Humans don’t seem to be able to leave anything alone on earth or in the universe.
From the beginning of time humans have been at war with each other and there’s no reason to believe mankind will change, now or in the future.
It’s fine if adults (war mongers) allow themselves to be caught up in self harm, by their own choosing, however, it’s the world’s children aka God’s children and their innocent civilian family members who are the victims, most often.
God save us, we don’t have the desire or ability to save ourselves from either private or public sector leaders who want to gain prosperity from backing military actions, globally - on all sides of any conflicts.
Offer your answers.
James Halstrum,
Montague
