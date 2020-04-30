The Town of Souris enters the 2020-2021 fiscal year with a minor surplus in a $1.4 million budget and no tax increases.
Taxes will remain at 70 cents for non commercial and $1.70 for commercial properties.
However, most of the $56,000 surplus will go towards paying the $43,515 deficit in the town’s water and sewer budget which has been in deficit for the past several years.
An application for a rate increase with the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission is in the budget for this year. A total of $9,800 is being spent for an assessment and rate review, monies which will come out of the utilities operating budget.
A tender for upgrades to the Breakwater Street Lift Station was awarded to Island Coastal which submitted a bid of $647,900 for the project.
The bid was $31,000 over the estimated budget, however CBCL, the engineering company hired by the town to oversee the project, said the additional funds as well as more days to complete the project is acceptable.
Council passed a motion unanimously to accept the bid with an added clause for the company to sign regarding concerns over COVID-19.
A big ticket item in this year’s budget is the construction of a sidewalk on MacPhee Avenue. Gas tax funds totaling $118,300 have been allocated for this project.
The budget was passed with all councillors, Wanda Bailey, Boyd Laird, Kenny Peters, Frankie Chaisson, Thelma MacDonald and Ian MacDonald voting in favour.
The last two meetings of Souris council have been held with several councillors joining in online. Mayor Joanne Dunphy, Councillor Thelma MacDonald and CAO Shelley LaVie were in Council Chambers with the rest patching in through a meeting app.
