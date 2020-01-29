The world watched last week as Newfoundland communities struggled to deal with record-breaking snow that literally buried communities.
It was among the most challenging of real life.
A similar situation occurred here on PEI in 2015 when a whopper of a storm brought the entire province to a standstill.
Now even five years later we remain moderately skittish when storms are forecast but human nature sometimes allows complacency to overrule just-in-case scenarios.
At the local level most Island communities learned from experience but some continue to deal with loose ends.
The Three Rivers community of Georgetown is one example where months-long debate over where to establish a warming centre continues.
The players involved are the fire department and Kings Playhouse, each offering to give equal billing to the best interests of the towns-folk.
To paint a clearer picture: there is no gas station in Georgetown to purchase fuel for home generators when supplies on hand are spent and grocery shopping is limited to one store. There are several restaurants but they too would need supplies to replenish their offerings if the community was cut off as our neighbours in Newfoundland were.
With a population of just over 500 inventories would quickly deplete.
A bid to host a warming centre by the Kings Playhouse is commendable and reasonable.
The Playhouse is accessible to those with mobility issues and it has space to provide overnight shelter if necessary. First and foremost though funding to covert the structure into a warming centre is already in place.
A key component to a warming centre is accessibility and the fire hall does not have that.
However, full credit to the firemen who volunteer their time and copious amounts of energy to protect the citizens of their community. They too would be active participants in running a warming centre no matter the location.
That said, Three Rivers Council has given its support to the department’s request for funds to pay for a portion of the cost of a generator for the fire hall.
The unit would be used to supplement power at the fire hall and for the department’s new pager system, along with the maintenance building.
The crisis in Newfoundland isn’t quite over yet but communities, big and small, can learn from this willingness to work as a single unit with a shared goal - to ease stress and protect people by all means possible.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
