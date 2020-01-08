The replacement bridge at North Lake, which was expected to be open to traffic mid-December, will now remain closed until April.
After consulting with both the local harbour authority and the fire department, it was decided the best route would be to continue with the 6.5 km detour until spring, said provincial transportation engineer Neil Lawless.
Back when construction began in August the plan was for the bridge to open to traffic before the new year, but time didn’t allow for paving to be done.
“We have target dates and we don’t always reach them,” Mr Lawless said.
“If we had another two weeks and it was early December, maybe we would have gotten the asphalt on it.
“If we opened it we would have also had to do snow removal and the plows could damage the surface because there is no asphalt.”
The new bridge, which replaces a 50-year-old structure, is 12 feet eight inches in height and cement piers replaced a wooded pier structure.
Construction of the $3.2 million structure was carried out by Highfield Construction in New Glasgow, PEI.
