First off I want to say the PEI government’s response to the crisis we are all now facing for the foreseeable future has been substantial.
The response for people who have lost their livelihoods has been swift and every day more supports are being added as needs arise.
We are in unprecedented times and I’m sure many of the decision makers feel like they are treading water.
Still, it was disheartening this week to talk to students who are feeling stressed for a number of reasons.
Last week in this space I said technology has really been a saving grace.
But in speaking to families who don’t have the internet at their fingertips 24/7 (and there are many) I have come to learn the extra pressure they feel in not being connected takes its toll.
Whether it is in keeping up with education, or maintaining pace with the ever changing mitigation measures in place to quell the spread of COVID-19, those without regular internet access are at a great disadvantage.
Last week Matthew MacKay, Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, announced the province’s Broadband Fund would now be available to businesses and self employed who are working from home and need better access to the internet.
It was another great move by the province, but the reality is whether working, studying or just living, we are all at home.
And now with the extended school closure ahead of us, students, in particular high schools students, need better access to ensure they can complete their studies.
Perhaps the Broadband Fund could be expanded to families or some of the nonprofit organizations can help fund families in this way.
Just a thought.
Charlotte MacAulay
