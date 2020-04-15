PEI has been fortunate to date with the outbreak of the COVID-19.
Twenty-five cases and over half have recovered (also referred to as resolved cases).
Don’t let the low numbers and mild nature of the cases fool you though. Just like the virus, we could be in this for the long haul and a look to the east shows us why.
Nova Scotia recorded its first death related to COVID-19 last week. The family of the woman in her 70s now mourn because of this virus. As of Thursday Nova Scotia had reported two virus related deaths.
On the same day I called my grandmother in Cape Breton. Currently she has the old family home to herself and her cat, Boots, as my grandfather has since passed on.
She’s in good spirits and health but that doesn’t put this grandson’s mind at ease.
Whether it’s a family member in their golden years, a cousin living in the city, an aunt and uncle in the suburbs, we are all at risk no matter how far away we think the virus might be.
Now is certainly not the time to be treating rules lightly. Everybody is hurting in some way from this epidemic whether you’re a fisherman not knowing how this season will work for you, a tourism business operator with no clue if there will be any tourists at all or someone who has been laid off work and is figuring out the process with the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.
Right now is the perfect time to follow the rules, lest you prefer to get a fine. Wash your hands and be cautious if you’re out in public. No one wants to be told they or their loved ones has contracted this virus.
Now imagine how the families of those two people who have died in Nova Scotia must be feeling.
Sean MacDougall
